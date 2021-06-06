Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 4-1; Philadelphia 4-1

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 1 p.m. ET June 6 at Wells Fargo Center. Averaging 124 points per contest, the Philadelphia squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Atlanta's defense is prepared for a test.

The 76ers didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards at home this past Wednesday as they won 129-112. Shooting guard Seth Curry (30 points) and power forward Tobias Harris (28 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia. Curry had some trouble finding his footing against the Wizards when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction. Seth Curry's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Hawks earned some more postseason success in their matchup this past Wednesday. They took down the New York Knicks 103-89. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to point guard Trae Young, who had 36 points and nine assists.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Philadelphia.

Apr 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Atlanta 104

Apr 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 83

Jan 11, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Philadelphia 94

Feb 24, 2020 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Atlanta 112

Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117

Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103

Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122

Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127

Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121

Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92

Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113

Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91

Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109

Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92

Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93

Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96

Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72

Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86

Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98

Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Joel Embiid: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Injury Report for Atlanta