How to watch 76ers vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Detroit 20-45; Philadelphia 38-26
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Oct. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Detroit staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The contest between the Pistons and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 96-84. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of power forward Christian Wood, who had 22 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Philadelphia had to settle for a 118-114 defeat against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Despite the loss, the Sixers had strong showings from center Al Horford, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Detroit.
- Dec 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Detroit 109
- Oct 26, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Oct 23, 2018 - Detroit 133 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Apr 04, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 05, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Detroit 78
- Dec 02, 2017 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Detroit 103
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 04, 2017 - Detroit 136 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Feb 06, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 97 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 12, 2016 - Detroit 125 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Feb 24, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Jan 27, 2016 - Detroit 110 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 11, 2015 - Detroit 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
Watch This Game Live
