How to watch 76ers vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Detroit 20-45; Philadelphia 38-26

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Oct. 23 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Detroit staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The contest between the Pistons and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 96-84. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of power forward Christian Wood, who had 22 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Philadelphia had to settle for a 118-114 defeat against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Despite the loss, the Sixers had strong showings from center Al Horford, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and small forward Glenn Robinson III, who had 15 points in addition to six rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Detroit.