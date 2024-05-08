The No. 2 seed New York Knicks are hosting the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday. The Knicks have a 1-0 lead after pulling off a clutch 121-117 victory on Monday night. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle, wrist) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out for the Knicks. Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) is sidelined for the Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton (back) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 220.5.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: New York -4.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: New York -185, Indiana +155

IND: The Pacers are 48-39-3 ATS this season

NYK: The Knicks are 29-22 ATS this season when favored

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks handled business in Game 1 and defended home court. They are being led by guard Jalen Brunson, who is scoring from all three levels at will and is setting up the offense for his teammates. The Villanova product is averaging a team-high 36.6 points and 8.6 assists in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 1, Brunson had 43 points, six rebounds and six assists. That was his fourth straight game with 40-plus points.

Forward OG Anunoby makes a huge impact when he's on the floor. Anunoby is an athletic two-way threat who is very disruptive defensively. The 26-year-old also soars to the rack and excels in transition. He logs 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in the playoffs. On May 2, Anunoby tallied 19 points and nine rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is the Pacers' most consistent scorer. The New Mexico State product pulls down his fair share of boards but can also knock down jumpers. He leads the team in both scoring (21.9) and rebounds (8.4).

Center Myles Turner has been an athletic interior presence in the frontcourt. Turner is a superb rim protector with soft hands around the lane. Additionally, the Texas product will stretch the floor with ease. He averages 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Turner tallied 23 points, three assists, one block and made two 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

