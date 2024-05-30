Former NBA star Dwight Howard has signed with the Taiwan Mustangs, which competes in the country's top league, the team announced Thursday. The Mustangs are also competing in the Asian Tournament, an event that brings together teams from several countries across the continent to showcase the best basketball talent in that part of the world. The Mustangs are the second Taiwanese team that Howard has played for. He previously played for the Taoyuan Leopards of the TI League. He has also played for Strong Group Athletics in the Philippines and for Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

Howard's last stint in Taiwan was his most successful period playing internationally. In his debut there, he posted 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks. Howard would eventually be named an All-Star as the big man competed in their 3-Point Contest. Despite injuries limiting his availability, he was named the Most Valuable Import of the TI League during the 2022-23 season.

Howard, 38, has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season. An eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Howard spent time with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. He won a championship playing for the 2020 Lakers, but interest in his services dried up after a disappointing third stint with the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign.

Howard has campaigned for another chance in the NBA in the past, and he recently picked out his preferred team to retire with. "If I could go back with a team, I gotta go back with the Magic. It's only right," Howard said on The OGs podcast.

At 38, though, it is unlikely that an NBA team will sign him for anything more than a ceremonial, one-day contract. Howard is eventually bound for the Hall of Fame, but for now, he is still doing what he can to stick in the basketball world.