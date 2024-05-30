The Dallas Mavericks will attempt to punch their tickets to the NBA Finals when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. All four games in this 2024 NBA playoffs series have been decided by single-digits, with Minnesota as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds for tonight. But just as popular as Game 5 spread predictions for this contest will be NBA prop bets when a contest features the likes of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Edwards' scoring will be of intrigue in NBA props as he's increased his points total in every game of this series. After 29 points in Game 4, his prop line for Thursday is 28.5 points (-106/-129). Will Edwards' upward trend continue, making the Over the side to lean towards with this NBA prop pick? What other player tendencies should you be aware of before constructing any Wolves vs. Mavs parlay predictions or SGP best bets? Before making any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks on sites like PrizePicks or DraftKings Pick6, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine AI PickBot.

The AI PickBot has dialed in on Timberwolves vs. Mavs in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals and locked in its 2024 NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the AI PickBot's best bets. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavs vs. Timberwolves:

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -4.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 209.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Dallas +162, Minnesota -195

MIN: 21-26-2 ATS this season at home

DAL: 13-10 ATS as a road underdog this season

Top NBA player props for Game 5 of Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

After examining dozens of NBA player props for Wolves vs. Mavs, we can tell you SportsLine AI says Dallas guard Irving goes Under 31.5 total points plus rebounds plus assists (PRA). Irving's numbers dip across the board when on the road as he averaged fewer points, fewer rebounds and fewer assists in away arenas rather than American Airlines Center during the regular season. Irving has gone Under his total PRA market in eight of his last 10 (80.0%) games when on the road, including the postseason, with an average of 30.5 total PRA per game.

The Timberwolves made a huge defensive adjustment in Game 4 in which they put All-Defensive selection Jaden McDaniels on Irving instead of Edwards. The result was that Irving scored a series-low of 16 points and knocked down just 33% of his field-goal attempts (6 of 18), which was his second-worst shooting clip of the 2024 NBA playoffs. Don't expect Minnesota to change things up in Game 5 considering the success, so a low points total severely hinders Irving's chances of hitting Over 31.5 PRA. See which team to pick here.

