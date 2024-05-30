Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns was heavily criticized for his shooting struggles during the first three games of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, but he responded with a huge performance in Game 4 on Tuesday. Towns missed just one of his five attempts from 3-point range and finished with 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting overall. The Timberwolves need him to perform well again on Thursday night if they want to keep their title hopes alive. Should you include Towns in your NBA DFS lineups for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals?

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards led Minnesota in points (29), rebounds (10) and assists (9) on Tuesday, and he continues to deliver in NBA DFS contests, even though his efficiency is still lacking. Meanwhile, Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is always a reliable performer, so there are plenty of stars to consider when you create your NBA DFS strategy. Before making your NBA DFS picks for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

On Tuesday, Kaylor highlighted Mavericks point guard Doncic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, returning 68.8 points on DraftKings and 61 points on FanDuel as the top scorer in the NBA DFS player pool. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 30

For Thursday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Doncic. The 25-year-old is coming off yet another triple-double performance, finishing with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 4. He has scored at least 28 points in six consecutive games, posting four triple-doubles during that stretch.

His DFS owners do not have to be concerned about his volume even amid his right knee sprain and left ankle soreness, as he has played at least 40 minutes in all but one game this postseason. Doncic is averaging 31.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in the Western Conference Finals. He is a stud in every Fantasy format and is a must-roster in NBA DFS contests on Thursday.

Another part of Kaylor's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. While Conley is not a high-volume shooter, he has still scored in double figures in five of his last six games. He has upped his scoring average from 11.4 points per game in the regular season to 11.9 points per game during the postseason.

Additionally, he is averaging more assists, rebounds and steals per game than he did in the regular season, which has created DFS value. Conley had a whopping four steals on Tuesday, and he has at least one steal in five straight games. The veteran quietly fills up the stat sheet in almost every category, making him a solid addition to DFS lineups at a reasonable price. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

