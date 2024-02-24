3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 96-90 lead against the Hawks.

The Raptors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Toronto 20-36, Atlanta 24-31

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: WPCH-TV 17

WPCH-TV 17 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.95

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 23rd at State Farm Arena. The Raptors will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though the Raptors have not done well against the Nets recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Toronto blew past the Nets 121-93. The oddsmakers were on the Raptors' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Raptors' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Immanuel Quickley led the charge by scoring 24 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Gary Trent Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the Hawks found out the hard way last Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 122-99 walloping at the hands of Charlotte. The Hawks have struggled against the Hornets recently, as their matchup last Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Toronto's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 20-36. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 24-31.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors and the Hawks were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Raptors came up empty-handed after a 126-125 defeat. Can the Raptors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 7-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.