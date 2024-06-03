The Dallas Mavericks go on the road to play the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Thursday. On the way to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks have beaten three 50-plus win teams, knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Boston outlasted the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers. Boston swept the two-game series during the regular season and has won four straight overall versus the Mavs.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus list Boston as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Boston -6.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 214.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Boston -250, Dallas +204

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 1H money line in 37 of their last 44 games

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have covered in in 35 of their last 50 games

Why the Mavericks can cover

Forward P.J. Washington came over to the Mavericks in February and carved out a legit role on the floor. Washington has a smooth-looking jumper while doing a good job cutting to the rim to create easy looks. The 25-year-old averages 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and shoots 36% from 3-point land in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In his last outing, Washington finished with 12 points, seven boards, and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Forward Derrick Jones Jr. is another athletic playmaker in the frontcourt. Jones Jr. finishes with force and through contact in the paint. The UNLV product has also been a reliable shooter spotting up in the corner. In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he's averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. In Dallas' Game 3 win over Minnesota, he had 11 points, two boards, and two assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Jaylen Brown is an athletic two-way difference-maker for the Celtics. Brown is a streaky shooter and has the ability to score off the dribble. The California product does a good job finishing around the rim. In the 2024 postseason, Brown averages 25 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He dropped at least 26 points in every game in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Pacers.

Guard Derrick White is another capable force in the backcourt. White has a reliable jumper from beyond the arc but will get his teammates involved as well. The 29-year-old moves without the ball to create good scoring opportunities as well. White averages 17.8 points, 4.6 assists, and shoots 40.7% from 3-point land. On May 23 against the Pacers, White finished with 23 points and six dimes. See which team to pick here.

