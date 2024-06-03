A Michael Jordan card sold for a record $2.928 million at an auction over the weekend. The 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection autographed Jordan Logoman card was numbered one out of one, and was sold with Goldin.

This marked the first occasion in which the Logoman card was available at a public auction and set the record for the most expensive Jordan card sold at auction.

The Logoman variety of cards are typically limited to just one card and usually feature an NBA logo patch from that player. According to the item description, this was the first Jordan Logoman card to include a Bulls jersey. The card received a "10" grade from the card grader PSA back in 2022.

Leading up to the auction, Goldin founder Ken Goldin stated that the card was previously believed to be "long lost."

"Words can simply not express the historical significance and the importance of this card," Goldin said. "It is, without a doubt, the single best and the single most valuable Michael Jordan card -- and the most sought-after -- that has ever been produced."

The record for a sports card is a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. Meanwhile, the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia belongs to a jersey Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, selling for $10.1 million in September 2022.