Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Charlotte 20-60, Boston 62-18

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Hornets since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Having just played yesterday, the Boston Celtics will get right back to it and host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.3 points per game this season.

The point spread may have favored the Celtics on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 118-109 to the Knicks. Boston has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Meanwhile, the Hornets skirted by the Hawks 115-114 on Wednesday on a last-minute layup from Miles Bridges with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given Charlotte was down by 18 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

The Hornets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Mann out in front who scored 16 points along with seven assists and seven steals.

Boston's defeat ended a 13-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 62-18. As for Charlotte, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-60.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 40.3. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics strolled past the Hornets in their previous meeting last Monday by a score of 118-104. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.