Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Cleveland 13-10, Boston 16-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden after having had a few days off. The Celtics will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, Boston was able to grind out a solid victory over New York, taking the game 133-123.

Derrick White was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 3 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Less helpful for the Celtics was Sam Hauser's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 104-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando.

The losing side was boosted by Darius Garland, who scored 36 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Garland set a new season high mark in points with 36.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cavaliers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 15 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Boston has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Cleveland, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-10.

The Celtics came up short against the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in March, falling 118-114. Will the Celtics have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.