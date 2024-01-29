Who's Playing
Utah Jazz @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Utah 24-23, Brooklyn 18-27
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: KJZZ-TV 14
CBS Sports App
fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $15.49
What to Know
The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 29th at Barclays Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, Utah beat Charlotte 134-122.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lauri Markkanen, who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds. Collin Sexton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 13 assists.
Meanwhile, the Nets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 win over Houston.
Among those leading the charge was Cameron Thomas, who scored 37 points.
Utah now has a winning record of 24-23. As for Brooklyn, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-27.
Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).
Odds
Brooklyn is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 18, 2023 - Utah 125 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 02, 2023 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Utah 110
- Jan 20, 2023 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Utah 106
- Mar 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Utah 106
- Feb 04, 2022 - Utah 125 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Mar 24, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Jan 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Utah 96
- Jan 14, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 98