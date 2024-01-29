Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Utah 24-23, Brooklyn 18-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

What to Know

The Utah Jazz's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 29th at Barclays Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Utah beat Charlotte 134-122.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lauri Markkanen, who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds. Collin Sexton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 106-104 win over Houston.

Among those leading the charge was Cameron Thomas, who scored 37 points.

Utah now has a winning record of 24-23. As for Brooklyn, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 18-27.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.