Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 52-24; Milwaukee 55-21

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fiserv Forum. If the matchup is anything like the Bucks' 131-125 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 149-136. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 51 points and eight assists along with eight boards, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 38 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between Boston and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 130-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Boston was down 99-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Al Horford had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 55-21 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 52-24. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 23 out of their last 45 games against Milwaukee.