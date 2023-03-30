Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 52-24; Milwaukee 55-21
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fiserv Forum. If the matchup is anything like the Bucks' 131-125 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 149-136. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 51 points and eight assists along with eight boards, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 38 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, the contest between Boston and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 130-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Boston was down 99-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Al Horford had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 55-21 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 52-24. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Boston have won 23 out of their last 45 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Boston 125
- Dec 25, 2022 - Boston 139 vs. Milwaukee 118
- May 15, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Milwaukee 81
- May 13, 2022 - Boston 108 vs. Milwaukee 95
- May 11, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Boston 107
- May 09, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 108
- May 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2022 - Boston 109 vs. Milwaukee 86
- May 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Boston 89
- Apr 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Boston 121
- Dec 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Boston 113
- Dec 13, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 12, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 26, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Boston 119
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83