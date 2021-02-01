Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 9-12; Chicago 7-11

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at United Center. The Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.5 points per contest.

Chicago lost 123-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday on a last-minute 31-foot three from Portland's point guard Damian Lillard as the clock expired. Despite the loss, Chicago had strong showings from power forward Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six boards, and shooting guard Zach LaVine, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 129-115 margin. New York's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards along with five dimes, and shooting guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 25 points.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.