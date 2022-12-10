Who's Playing

Dallas @ Chicago

Current Records: Dallas 13-12; Chicago 10-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center after having had a few days off. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, the Bulls narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Washington Wizards 115-111. Chicago can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Dallas was just a bucket short of a win on Friday and fell 106-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Dallas' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Mavericks when they played when the two teams previously met in January, losing 113-99. Maybe Chicago will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Chicago.