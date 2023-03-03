Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Chicago
Current Records: Phoenix 34-29; Chicago 29-34
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago will be playing at home against Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, sneaking past 117-115. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points.
Meanwhile, Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, taking their contest 105-91. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 37 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Bulls are now 29-34 while the Suns sit at 34-29. Chicago is 14-14 after wins this season, Phoenix 18-15.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Phoenix have won ten out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Nov 30, 2022 - Phoenix 132 vs. Chicago 113
- Mar 18, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Feb 07, 2022 - Phoenix 127 vs. Chicago 124
- Mar 31, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Chicago 116
- Feb 26, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Chicago 97
- Feb 22, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 18, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Chicago 124 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 28, 2017 - Phoenix 104 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 19, 2017 - Phoenix 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Feb 24, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Phoenix 121
- Feb 10, 2017 - Phoenix 115 vs. Chicago 97
- Dec 07, 2015 - Phoenix 103 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 18, 2015 - Chicago 103 vs. Phoenix 97