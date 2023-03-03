Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Chicago

Current Records: Phoenix 34-29; Chicago 29-34

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago will be playing at home against Phoenix at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bulls came out on top in a nail-biter against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, sneaking past 117-115. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points.

Meanwhile, Phoenix had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, taking their contest 105-91. It was another big night for Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 37 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Bulls are now 29-34 while the Suns sit at 34-29. Chicago is 14-14 after wins this season, Phoenix 18-15.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Phoenix have won ten out of their last 14 games against Chicago.