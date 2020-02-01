How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Celtics vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Boston
Current Records: Philadelphia 31-18; Boston 32-15
What to Know
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 105.22 points per contest. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Philadelphia's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Boston better be ready for a challenge.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the 76ers had to settle for a 127-117 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Philadelphia might have lost, but man -- point guard Ben Simmons was a total machine. He had 31 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led Boston over the Golden State Warriors every single quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, Boston took down Golden State 119-104. It was another big night for small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 25 points along with eight boards.
Boston's victory lifted them to 32-15 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 31-18. We'll see if the Celtics can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
