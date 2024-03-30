3rd Quarter Report

Down two at the end of the second quarter, the 76ers now have the lead. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the 76ers are up 87-85 over the Cavaliers.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 40-34 in no time. On the other hand, the Cavaliers will have to make due with a 44-30 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-34, Cleveland 44-29

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Cavaliers since February of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the 76ers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 108-107 to the Clippers. Philadelphia was up 36-21 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Tyrese Maxey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Cavaliers came into the contest on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 118-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Cleveland got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:35 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers got a solid performance out of Jarrett Allen, who scored 24 points along with eight rebounds. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Caris LeVert's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Philadelphia has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 39-34 record this season. As for Cleveland, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 44-29.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

The 76ers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in February, winning 104-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 8.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.