Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Brooklyn Nets and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. They have unwrapped a big 101-81 lead against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Brooklyn has been led by point guard James Harden, who so far has posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 assists in addition to five boards. A double-double would be The Beard's sixth in a row. The Beard does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four. Small forward Bruce Brown is also in foul trouble with four.

Power forward Marcus Morris has led the way so far for Los Angeles, as he has 24 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

The Clippers have lost 93% of their games in which they were down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this matchup will end the same way.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 22-9; Los Angeles 17-16

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since March 17 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Clippers are getting right back to it as they host Brooklyn at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at Crypto.com Arena. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a win while Los Angeles will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 103-100 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Despite the defeat, Los Angeles had strong showings from shooting guard Eric Bledsoe, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten dimes in addition to five steals, and center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards along with three blocks.

Speaking of close games: Brooklyn beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-115 this past Saturday. Point guard James Harden (36 points) and point guard Patty Mills (34 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn. James Harden now has five triple-doubles this year.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' defeat took them down to 17-16 while Brooklyn's victory pulled them up to 22-9. This past Saturday Brooklyn relied heavily on Patty Mills, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven assists. It will be up to Los Angeles' defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.00

Odds

The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.

Feb 21, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Los Angeles 108

Feb 02, 2021 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Los Angeles 120

Aug 09, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Los Angeles 120

Mar 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Brooklyn 116

Nov 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Brooklyn 119

Mar 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Brooklyn 120

Feb 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Brooklyn 101

Nov 29, 2016 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Los Angeles 122

Nov 14, 2016 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Brooklyn 95

Feb 29, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Brooklyn 95

Dec 12, 2015 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Brooklyn 100

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Nicolas Batum: Out (Ankle)

Reggie Jackson: Out (Covid-19)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (Ankle)

Jay Scrubb: Out (Covid-19)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

