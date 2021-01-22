Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 6-7; Los Angeles 11-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while the Thunder will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, OKC lost to the Denver Nuggets on the road by a decisive 119-101 margin. Oklahoma City was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 20 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 115-96. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to six steals.

Oklahoma City is now 6-7 while the Clippers sit at 11-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.6 on average. To make matters even worse for OKC, Los Angeles enters the matchup with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Los Angeles.