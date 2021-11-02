Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers 74-66.

The Thunder have been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has 24 points along with five boards. Los Angeles has been relying on power forward Nicolas Batum, who has 11 points in addition to six rebounds, and small forward Paul George, who has 17 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Oklahoma City's lead is the biggest they have had this season going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-5; Los Angeles 1-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Staples Center after having had a few days off. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Los Angeles received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 111-92 to the Portland Trail Blazers. One thing holding the Clippers back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 103-82 walloping at the Golden State Warriors' hands. OKC was down 82-58 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15 points) and shooting guard Luguentz Dort (14 points) were the top scorers for OKC.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles is now 1-4 while OKC sits at 1-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are stumbling into the game with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Los Angeles, OKC comes into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 15.8. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Los Angeles in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Serge Ibaka: Out (Back)

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City