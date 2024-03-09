Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Utah 28-35, Denver 43-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $69.12

What to Know

The Jazz have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. The Jazz fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game as the odds are decidedly against them.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but Utah had to settle for a 119-117 loss against the Bulls. The Jazz have struggled against the Bulls recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, the Jazz saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Celtics 115-109 on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for the Nuggets, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic didn't help the Nuggets' cause all that much against the Suns on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Utah has not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 28-35 record this season. As for Denver, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 43-20 record this season.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Nuggets, as the team is favored by a full 12.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Utah.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid victory over the Nuggets when the teams last played back in January, winning 124-111. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Jazz since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a big 12.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Denver.