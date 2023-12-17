3rd Quarter Report
The Warriors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Brooklyn 13-11, Golden State 10-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
What to Know
The Nets and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Chase Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Nets gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They suffered a bruising 124-101 loss at the hands of Denver. The Nets were down 90-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, the Warriors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 121-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles.
Despite the defeat, the Warriors got a solid performance out of Klay Thompson, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 5 assists. That's the first time this season that Thompson scored 30 or more points.
Brooklyn's loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for Golden State, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-14.
Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Golden State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-14-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Brooklyn's 17-6-1.
Odds
Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 235 points.
Series History
Golden State and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
Injury Report for the Warriors
- Gary Payton II: out (Calf)
Injury Report for the Nets
- Ben Simmons: out (Back)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: questionable (Knee)
- Dennis Smith Jr.: out (Back)
- Lonnie Walker IV: out (Hamstring)