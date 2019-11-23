How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Memphis (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Memphis 5-9; Los Angeles 13-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.43 points per contest. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Memphis now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Grizzlies received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 114-95 to the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Friday Los Angeles sidestepped the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 130-127 win. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was PF Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 13-2 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 5-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Memphis, Los Angeles enters the matchup with only 102.8 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Lakers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.99

Odds

The Lakers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 221

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.