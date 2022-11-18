Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Memphis
Current Records: Oklahoma City 7-8; Memphis 9-6
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.53 points per contest. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Friday at FedExForum. The Thunder know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Memphis likes a good challenge.
Oklahoma City skirted by the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 0:01 remaining. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 67-54 deficit. Oklahoma City's Gilgeous-Alexander was on fire, picking up 42 points and seven assists along with six boards. Gilgeous-Alexander's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 37 points. Gilgeous-Alexander's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, Memphis lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road by a decisive 113-102 margin. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 7-8 while Memphis' defeat dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Thunder can repeat their recent success or if the Grizzlies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.
