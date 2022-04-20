Through 2 Quarters

The Memphis Grizzlies are flexing their muscles against the Minnesota Timberwolves, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Grizzlies are in control with a 60-49 lead over Minnesota.

Memphis hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer. Another thing to keep an eye out for is Brandon Clarke's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Minnesota has been relying on the performance of center Naz Reid, who has ten points along with four rebounds and two blocks. Reid has also picked up three fouls, though.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 1-0; Memphis 0-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET April 19 at FedExForum. Minnesota isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Memphis is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Timberwolves took down Memphis 130-117. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 36 points and six assists.

Minnesota is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards April 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-114. In other words, don't count the Grizzlies out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.

Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117

Feb 24, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 114

Jan 13, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108

Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95

Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118

May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135

Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108

Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107

Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112

Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107

Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121

Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99

Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106

Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97

Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87

Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94

Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92

Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99

Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71

Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80

Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98

Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108

Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104

Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106

Injury Report for Memphis

Santi Aldama: Out (Knee)

Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota

No Injury Information