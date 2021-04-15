Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Current Records: Milwaukee 34-20; Atlanta 30-25

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since March 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Atlanta will look to defend their home court against Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 108-103 on Tuesday. The team ran away with 66 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Atlanta's center Clint Capela did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 rebounds and 19 points. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday as they made off with a 130-105 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 106-79 advantage. It was another big night for their small forward Khris Middleton, who had 27 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Atlanta is now 30-25 while the Bucks sit at 34-20. Atlanta is 16-13 after wins this season, Milwaukee 24-9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.