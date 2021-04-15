Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Current Records: Milwaukee 34-20; Atlanta 30-25
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since March 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Atlanta will look to defend their home court against Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 108-103 on Tuesday. The team ran away with 66 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Atlanta's center Clint Capela did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 rebounds and 19 points. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday as they made off with a 130-105 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Milwaukee had established a 106-79 advantage. It was another big night for their small forward Khris Middleton, who had 27 points and seven assists along with eight boards.
The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Atlanta is now 30-25 while the Bucks sit at 34-20. Atlanta is 16-13 after wins this season, Milwaukee 24-9.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101