The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Denver Nuggets in a key Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night at the Target Center. The Wolves are up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, but the reigning champion Nuggets are looking for a second straight win to even it up. Denver responded to a Game 2 shellacking with a Game 3 blowout win of its own, posting a 27-point victory in Friday night's Game 3.

The Nuggets, who never trailed in a series during their run to the 2023 NBA title, shot 53.8% from the floor in Game 3 and got 20+ points from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic had a near triple-double with 14 rebounds and nine assists.

The Wolves, meanwhile, did not have a single player with 20 points in their first loss of the 2024 playoffs.

"I'll take the blame for this loss. I came out with no energy at all. I can't afford to do that for my team. I let my team down, coaches down, fans down," Wolves star Anthony Edwards said. "I'll be ready Sunday."

Here's what to know about Sunday's Game 4.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80 -- Minnesota leads series 2-0

Game 4: Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT

Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT Game 5: Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., TNT Game 6*: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., ESPN Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD

Where to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, May 12

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

How will Anthony Edwards and the Wolves respond after their first loss of the playoffs? Edwards was held to 19 points in the Game 3 loss, and no Minnesota player scored 20. The Wolves shot 43.7% from the field at home and were out-scored by at least seven points in each of the first three quarters.

Edwards has taken a step toward superstardom in these playoffs. He even has drawn some comparisons to Michael Jordan (comparisons that some people, including Coach K, think should be slowed down a bit). But this is his chance to punch back and retake control of this series against the reigning champs.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Series odds after Game 3: Timberwolves -210, Nuggets +170

The Nuggets used the Game 2 blowout as motivation and got what they needed from all five starters in Game 3, including an injured Jamal Murray. He is a clutch player but this weekend he only had one day to rest in between games, so the big questions for the Nuggets will be how much can he contribute in Game 4, and can other players who are not Nikola Jokic stay consistent.

Denver will need everything go to right again because this series is about mental toughness. Friday was the Timberwolves' first loss in the playoffs, and Anthony Edwards took the blame by saying he didn't come out with enough energy. While Game 4 will likely be a much closer game, it feels like Edwards and Timberwolves might have a mental edge since they are now on their own revenge mission, especially playing at home. Pick: Timberwolves