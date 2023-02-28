Who's Playing
Washington @ Atlanta
Current Records: Washington 28-32; Atlanta 31-30
What to Know
The Washington Wizards haven't won a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks since Oct. 28 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Washington and Atlanta will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while the Wizards will be looking to right the ship.
Washington's and the Chicago Bulls' contest on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Washington was thoroughly outmatched 55-37 in the second half. Washington ended up on the wrong side of a painful 102-82 walloping at the Bulls' hands. Center Daniel Gafford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Gafford's performance made up for a slower game against the New York Knicks this past Friday.
Meanwhile, the Hawks skirted by the Brooklyn Nets 129-127 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Trae Young as the clock expired. It was another big night for Atlanta's Young, who had 34 points and eight assists.
The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Washington's defeat took them down to 28-32 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 31-30. Allowing an average of 116.95 points per game, Atlanta hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta and Washington both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.
- Apr 06, 2022 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 04, 2022 - Atlanta 117 vs. Washington 114
- Nov 01, 2021 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 111
- Oct 28, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Atlanta 111
- May 12, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Washington 116
- May 10, 2021 - Atlanta 125 vs. Washington 124
- Jan 29, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 100
- Mar 06, 2020 - Washington 118 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 26, 2020 - Atlanta 152 vs. Washington 133
- Jan 10, 2020 - Washington 111 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 04, 2019 - Atlanta 137 vs. Washington 129
- Jan 02, 2019 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Washington 110
- Dec 05, 2018 - Washington 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Apr 06, 2018 - Atlanta 103 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 27, 2018 - Washington 129 vs. Atlanta 104
- Dec 27, 2017 - Atlanta 113 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 11, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 28, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 26, 2017 - Washington 103 vs. Atlanta 99
- Apr 24, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Washington 101
- Apr 22, 2017 - Atlanta 116 vs. Washington 98
- Apr 19, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 16, 2017 - Washington 114 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 22, 2017 - Washington 104 vs. Atlanta 100
- Jan 27, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 04, 2016 - Washington 95 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 27, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 13, 2016 - Washington 109 vs. Atlanta 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Atlanta 122 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 21, 2016 - Washington 117 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 07, 2015 - Atlanta 114 vs. Washington 99