Who's Playing

Washington @ Atlanta

Current Records: Washington 28-32; Atlanta 31-30

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks since Oct. 28 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Washington and Atlanta will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while the Wizards will be looking to right the ship.

Washington's and the Chicago Bulls' contest on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Washington was thoroughly outmatched 55-37 in the second half. Washington ended up on the wrong side of a painful 102-82 walloping at the Bulls' hands. Center Daniel Gafford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Gafford's performance made up for a slower game against the New York Knicks this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Hawks skirted by the Brooklyn Nets 129-127 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from point guard Trae Young as the clock expired. It was another big night for Atlanta's Young, who had 34 points and eight assists.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Washington's defeat took them down to 28-32 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 31-30. Allowing an average of 116.95 points per game, Atlanta hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta and Washington both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.