Who's Playing
Boston @ Miami
Current Records: Boston 4-3; Miami 4-2
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. Miami is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 last Thursday. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 32 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, everything went Boston's way against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday as they made off with a 109-81 win. Power forward Grant Williams (27 points) was the top scorer for Boston.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Heat up to 4-2 and the Celtics to 4-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.70%, which places them fourth in the league. But Boston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Boston a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $137.68
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Miami.
