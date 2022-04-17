Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 1-0; Miami 53-29

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at FTX Arena after having had a few days off. Atlanta should still be riding high after a win, while the Heat will be looking to right the ship.

Miami ended up a good deal behind the Orlando Magic when they played last week, losing 125-111. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of center Omer Yurtseven, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Atlanta beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 this past Friday. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 38 points and nine assists.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.49

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.