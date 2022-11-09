Who's Playing

Portland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Portland 7-3; Charlotte 3-8

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charlotte came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday, falling 108-100. The losing side was boosted by power forward P.J. Washington, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, Rip City skirted by the Miami Heat 110-107 on Monday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Josh Hart as the clock expired. The top scorers for the Trail Blazers were shooting guard Anfernee Simons (25 points) and power forward Jerami Grant (23 points).

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Charlotte came up short against Portland when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 125-116. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.83

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.