Who's Playing
Portland @ Charlotte
Current Records: Portland 7-3; Charlotte 3-8
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Charlotte came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday, falling 108-100. The losing side was boosted by power forward P.J. Washington, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, Rip City skirted by the Miami Heat 110-107 on Monday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Josh Hart as the clock expired. The top scorers for the Trail Blazers were shooting guard Anfernee Simons (25 points) and power forward Jerami Grant (23 points).
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Charlotte came up short against Portland when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 125-116. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.83
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Portland have won nine out of their last 13 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 17, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Charlotte 116
- Oct 31, 2021 - Charlotte 125 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 18, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 01, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Charlotte 111
- Jan 13, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 112
- Mar 03, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 11, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 08, 2018 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - Portland 93 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 31, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 18, 2017 - Charlotte 107 vs. Portland 85
- Jan 29, 2016 - Portland 109 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 15, 2015 - Charlotte 106 vs. Portland 94