Boston Celtics @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Boston 32-10, Houston 20-21

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Toyota Center. The Celtics took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

The Rockets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They escaped with a win against Utah by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126.

Alperen Sengun was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jabari Smith, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Celtics' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 102-100. The Celtics didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Derrick White, who scored 24 points along with five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 20-21. As for Boston, their defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 32-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets might still be hurting after the devastating 145-113 loss they got from the Celtics when the teams last played last Saturday. Will the Rockets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston is a big 11-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.