Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Portland 12-31, Houston 20-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Toyota Center. The Trail Blazers are hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Tuesday, Portland lost 111-109 to Oklahoma City on a last-minute jump shot From Jalen Williams. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Thunder recently, as their game on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against Boston on Sunday and fell 116-107.

Despite their defeat, the Rockets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alperen Sengun, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. Sengun is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Portland has not been sharp recently, as they've lost 19 of their last 25 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-31 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 20-22.

While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward to Wednesday, the game looks promising for the Rockets, as the team is favored by a full 10 points. This contest will be Portland's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers strolled past the Rockets in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 131-114. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Trail Blazers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 10-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.