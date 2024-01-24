3rd Quarter Report
Down eight at the end of the second quarter, the Nuggets now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 93-81.
If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 24-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Indiana Pacers
Current Records: Denver 30-14, Indiana 24-19
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
The Pacers have been on the road for six straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Pacers are expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
We saw a pretty high 246-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 117-110 to Phoenix on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pacers in their matchups with the Suns: they've now lost five in a row.
Meanwhile, Denver beat Washington 113-104 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Nuggets.
It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds. Those 42 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Indiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-19 record this season. As for Denver, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 30-14 record this season.
Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 50.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked third in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 50% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Pacers came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup last Sunday, falling 117-109. Will the Pacers have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 241 points.
Series History
Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Jan 14, 2024 - Denver 117 vs. Indiana 109
- Jan 20, 2023 - Denver 134 vs. Indiana 111
- Nov 09, 2022 - Denver 122 vs. Indiana 119
- Mar 30, 2022 - Denver 125 vs. Indiana 118
- Nov 10, 2021 - Denver 101 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 15, 2021 - Denver 121 vs. Indiana 106
- Mar 04, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 19, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 02, 2020 - Denver 124 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 24, 2019 - Indiana 124 vs. Denver 88