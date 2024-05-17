Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $67.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Indiana 2, New York 3

The Pacers and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2023, but not for long. On Friday, the Indiana Pacers will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217, but even that wound up being too high. Their painful 121-91 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana has scored all season.

Jalen Brunson was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 44 points along with seven assists. His performance made up for a slower match against the Pacers on Sunday. Donte DiVincenzo, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

This is a must-win for the Pacers as the Knicks are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Pacers can force a Game 7 or if the Knicks leave them behind.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Indiana and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.