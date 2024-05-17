Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers
Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Indiana 47-35Current Series Standings: Indiana 2, New York 3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, May 17, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $67.00
What to Know
The Pacers and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2023, but not for long. On Friday, the Indiana Pacers will fight it out against the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The Pacers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217, but even that wound up being too high. Their painful 121-91 loss to the Knicks on Tuesday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Indiana has scored all season.
Jalen Brunson was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 44 points along with seven assists. His performance made up for a slower match against the Pacers on Sunday. Donte DiVincenzo, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.
This is a must-win for the Pacers as the Knicks are a game away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Pacers can force a Game 7 or if the Knicks leave them behind.
Odds
Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 215.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- May 14, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 91
- May 12, 2024 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 89
- May 10, 2024 - Indiana 111 vs. New York 106
- May 08, 2024 - New York 130 vs. Indiana 121
- May 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. New York 111
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136
- Apr 05, 2023 - New York 138 vs. Indiana 129