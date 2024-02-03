3rd Quarter Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pacers 99-88.

The Kings came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Sacramento 27-19, Indiana 27-22

What to Know

The Pacers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 2nd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 24 to 9 on offense, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell to New York 109-105. The loss hurts even more since the Pacers were up 41-26 with 10:36 left in the second.

Despite the loss, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Jalen Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 115-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami.

The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Keegan Murray, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 2 assists, and Domantas Sabonis who dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists. Murray didn't help the Kings' cause all that much against the Grizzlies on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for the Kings was Harrison Barnes' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Indiana dropped their record down to 27-22 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Sacramento, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 27-19.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Kings in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 126-121 win. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Kings turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 248 points.

Series History

Indiana and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.