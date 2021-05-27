Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Regular Season Records: Memphis 1-0; Utah 0-1

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Utah Jazz in a playoff matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Grizz isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Memphis is hoping for another win. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Utah on Sunday, sneaking past 112-109. Memphis' small forward Dillon Brooks was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 31 points along with seven rebounds. Brooks had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Grizzlies are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic May 1 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Utah out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.61

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Memphis.

May 23, 2021 - Memphis 112 vs. Utah 109

Mar 31, 2021 - Utah 111 vs. Memphis 107

Mar 27, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110

Mar 26, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Memphis 114

Aug 05, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 115

Dec 07, 2019 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 112

Nov 29, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Memphis 94

Nov 15, 2019 - Memphis 107 vs. Utah 106

Mar 08, 2019 - Memphis 114 vs. Utah 104

Nov 12, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Memphis 88

Nov 02, 2018 - Memphis 110 vs. Utah 100

Oct 22, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Utah 84

Mar 30, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Memphis 97

Mar 09, 2018 - Utah 95 vs. Memphis 78

Feb 07, 2018 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 88

Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 95

Jan 08, 2017 - Memphis 88 vs. Utah 79

Dec 18, 2016 - Utah 82 vs. Memphis 73

Nov 14, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Utah 96

Mar 04, 2016 - Memphis 94 vs. Utah 88

Jan 02, 2016 - Utah 92 vs. Memphis 87

Nov 07, 2015 - Utah 89 vs. Memphis 79

Injury Report for Utah

Injury Report for Memphis

Sean McDermott: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

No Injury Information