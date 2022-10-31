Who's Playing

Memphis @ Utah

Current Records: Memphis 4-2; Utah 5-2

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will play host again and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Vivint Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Monday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Utah is hoping for another victory. They escaped with a win this past Saturday against Memphis by the margin of a single free throw, 124-123. Utah's power forward Kelly Olynyk was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points along with three blocks.

Utah's win lifted them to 5-2 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 4-2. Allowing an average of 121.50 points per game, the Grizzlies haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.49

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Memphis.