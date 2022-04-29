Who's Playing

Dallas @ Utah

Current Records: Dallas 3-2; Utah 2-3

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 28 at Vivint Arena. The Mavericks should still be riding high after a big win, while Utah will be looking to right the ship.

Dallas is hoping for another victory. They blew past the Jazz 102-77 on Monday. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established an 81-55 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to point guard Luka Doncic, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 boards along with five dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest on Thursday. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's defeat took them down to 2-3 while Dallas' win pulled them up to 3-2. If Dallas want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Jazz's center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 20 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.49

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 18 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.

Apr 25, 2022 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 77

Apr 23, 2022 - Utah 100 vs. Dallas 99

Apr 21, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. Utah 118

Apr 18, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Utah 104

Apr 16, 2022 - Utah 99 vs. Dallas 93

Mar 27, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Utah 100

Mar 07, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103

Feb 25, 2022 - Utah 114 vs. Dallas 109

Dec 25, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 116

Apr 05, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103

Jan 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 101

Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104

Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114

Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119

Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107

Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109

Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68

Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102

Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104

Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112

Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90

Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89

Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105

Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107

Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100

Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81

Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92

Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119

Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93

Injury Report for Utah

Trent Forrest: Out (Foot)

Udoka Azubuike: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Dallas