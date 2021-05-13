Who's Playing

Portland @ Utah

Current Records: Portland 40-29; Utah 50-19

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Portland hasn't won a game against Utah since Feb. 1 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Portland had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets on Monday, taking their matchup 140-129. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, six dimes and nine rebounds. Dame's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Utah as they fell 119-116 to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Jazz had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 41 points in addition to seven boards.

The Trail Blazers' win brought them up to 40-29 while Utah's loss pulled them down to 50-19. Portland is 23-16 after wins this year, and Utah is 14-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Juwan Morgan: Out (Heel)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Portland