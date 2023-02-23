Who's Playing
Portland @ Sacramento
Current Records: Portland 28-30; Sacramento 32-25
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Golden 1 Center. Allowing an average of 115.03 points per game, the Trail Blazers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Portland as they lost 126-101 to the Washington Wizards last week. Portland was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 39 points and ten rebounds along with six assists. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Phoenix Suns when they played last Tuesday, losing 120-109. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards in addition to seven dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 11 rebounds.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Trail Blazers, who are 28-28-2 against the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 19, 2022 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2022 - Portland 103 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 24, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Portland 121
- Oct 20, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Portland 121
- Mar 04, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Sacramento 119
- Jan 13, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Sacramento 126
- Jan 09, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 07, 2020 - Sacramento 123 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 04, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 12, 2019 - Sacramento 107 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94