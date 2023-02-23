Who's Playing

Portland @ Sacramento

Current Records: Portland 28-30; Sacramento 32-25

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Golden 1 Center. Allowing an average of 115.03 points per game, the Trail Blazers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Portland as they lost 126-101 to the Washington Wizards last week. Portland was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who posted a double-double on 39 points and ten rebounds along with six assists. Dame's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Phoenix Suns when they played last Tuesday, losing 120-109. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards in addition to seven dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 11 rebounds.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Trail Blazers, who are 28-28-2 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.