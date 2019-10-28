How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: New York 0-3; Chicago 1-2

Last Season Records: New York 17-65; Chicago 22-60

What to Know

New York has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Chicago at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

New York has to be hurting after a devastating 118-95 loss at the hands of Boston on Saturday. A silver lining for the Knicks was the play of C Mitchell Robinson, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. Robinson didn't help his team much against Brooklyn last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, with Chicago's effective field goal percentage at 34.54% and Toronto's at 55.49%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Saturday. The Bulls ended up on the wrong side of a painful 108-84 walloping at Toronto's hands. Chicago was down by 84-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Series History

New York have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.