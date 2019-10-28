How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: New York 0-3; Chicago 1-2
Last Season Records: New York 17-65; Chicago 22-60
What to Know
New York has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Chicago at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
New York has to be hurting after a devastating 118-95 loss at the hands of Boston on Saturday. A silver lining for the Knicks was the play of C Mitchell Robinson, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. Robinson didn't help his team much against Brooklyn last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, with Chicago's effective field goal percentage at 34.54% and Toronto's at 55.49%, it's no surprise who came out ahead on Saturday. The Bulls ended up on the wrong side of a painful 108-84 walloping at Toronto's hands. Chicago was down by 84-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Series History
New York have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91
