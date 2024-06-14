Kyrie Irving finally had the breakout game that many Dallas fans -- as well as those who rostered him in NBA DFS lineups -- were hoping for in Game 3. Irving had a game-high of 35 points which makes him an ascending option in the NBA DFS player pool for Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Irving and Luka Doncic highly-coveted NBA DFS stack combined for 62 points on Wednesday, just edging out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 61 points.

Facing a win-or-go-home situation, should you ride that Dallas duo when constructing your daily Fantasy basketball strategy for Friday? The Mavs haven't lost four straight all season, but they're facing a juggernaut in Boston. For Game 4 of Celtics vs. Mavericks, who are the best options to target on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Game 4 of Mavericks vs. Celtics, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

In Game 3 on Wednesday, Kaylor highlighted Mavs guard Doncic one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal, returning 44.5 points on DraftKings and 43.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Kaylor has turned his attention to Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, June 14

For Game 4 on Friday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Brown. The 27-year-old is the clear betting favorite to win NBA Finals MVP as he's clearly outperformed Tatum. Brown has knocked down over 50% of his shots in every game of this series, and he's shot at least 50% from the field in each of his last seven games overall. Brown put in 30 points in Game 3, along with eight assists, which is his high this postseason, as well as eight rebounds, which is his second-most in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

This is just a continuation of what Brown did versus the Mavericks in the regular season, when he averaged 29.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists across two contests. That was his fourth-most points he averaged against any team in 2023-24 as he exploited Dallas' defense, which ranks 20th in points allowed. Brown went off for 29 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in his last potential close-out contest in Game 4 of the East Finals versus Indiana, so he's not one who takes his foot off the pedal when the opponent is facing elimination.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Brown with guard Jrue Holiday. The two-time All-Star has been the most efficient player in this series, shooting just under 60% from the field with zero turnovers across 117 minutes. His 47 points and zero turnovers are the most points without a turnover in Games 1-3 of an NBA Finals since Bill Laimbeer in 1990. For the series, Holiday is averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and one steal per game.

Though he often takes on a secondary role, Boston wants Holiday to be aggressive with his shot, and for good reason. The team is 34-1 this season when Holiday scores at least 14 points, counting both the regular season and the playoffs. With the Celtics already dealing with one injury that sidelined Kristaps Porzingis (leg) in Game 3, they don't want this series to extend any longer than it has to as that raises the potential for more series-altering injuries. Thus, look for them to push for Holiday to again look for his shot, making him an extremely valuable option for Game 4 NBA DFS lineups. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, June 14

Kaylor is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of Kaylor's picks, here.

Who is DFS pro Jimmie Kaylor putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Game 4 of Mavs vs. Celtics? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has a Millionaire Maker win on his resume, and find out.