How to watch Knicks vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Houston @ New York

Current Records: Houston 39-20; New York 18-42

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 8-1 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Rockets are on the road again Monday and play against New York at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Houston is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 111-110 victory over the Boston Celtics. It was another big night for Houston's point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 41 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Westbrook's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 33 points.

Meanwhile, New York beat the Chicago Bulls 125-115 this past Saturday. Center Mitchell Robinson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Knicks, posting a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

The wins brought Houston up to 39-20 and New York to 18-42. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.