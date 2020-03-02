How to watch Knicks vs. Rockets: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Knicks vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ New York
Current Records: Houston 39-20; New York 18-42
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are 8-1 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Rockets are on the road again Monday and play against New York at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Houston is currently enjoying a six-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 111-110 victory over the Boston Celtics. It was another big night for Houston's point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 41 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Westbrook's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 33 points.
Meanwhile, New York beat the Chicago Bulls 125-115 this past Saturday. Center Mitchell Robinson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Knicks, posting a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.
The wins brought Houston up to 39-20 and New York to 18-42. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.8 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, New York is stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.
- Feb 24, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. New York 112
- Apr 05, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. New York 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Houston 114 vs. New York 110
- Nov 25, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New York 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. New York 97
- Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. New York 122
- Nov 02, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. New York 99
- Nov 29, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. New York 111
- Nov 21, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Houston 102
