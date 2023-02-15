Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New Orleans 30-28; Los Angeles 26-32
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. If the matchup is anything like their 131-126 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
On Monday, New Orleans narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100. It was another big night for the Pelicans' small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 34 points.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 127-115 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Lakers were down 101-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Malik Beasley, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 rebounds and 19 points along with three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which AD has had at least 16 rebounds.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-13-1 ATS when expected to lose.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 30-28 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 26-32. Allowing an average of 118.45 points per game, Los Angeles hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won 14 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.
