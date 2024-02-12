Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Minnesota 36-16, Los Angeles 35-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Timberwolves have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Timberwolves scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against Milwaukee as Minnesota made off with a 129-105 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Timberwolves' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Edwards, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine assists. Edwards is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last three games he's played. Mike Conley was another key contributor, shooting 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pistons on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 112-106 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:39 mark of the third quarter, when the Clippers were facing a 62-49 deficit.

Paul George was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 33 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Minnesota's win bumped their record up to 36-16. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 35-16 record this season.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Clippers (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 49.5% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Los Angeles.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.