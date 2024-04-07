Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Minnesota 53-24, Los Angeles 45-33

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $124.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 105.8 points per game this season, so the Lakers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

While it wasn't enough for a win, that Timberwolvesdefense was enough to reward bettors who took a risk on the low 216.5-point over/under. They took a 97-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Suns on Friday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Minnesota has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They were the clear victor by a 116-97 margin over the Cavaliers.

Anthony Davis was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 12 or more rebounds the last nine times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists.

Minnesota's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 53-24. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 45-33 record this season.

The Timberwolves are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Lakers when the teams last played back in March, falling 120-109. Can the Timberwolves avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.