Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Orlando
Current Records: Sacramento 2-5; Orlando 2-7
What to Know
This Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Amway Center at 5 p.m. ET Saturday. The Orlando Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Kings will be stumbling in from a loss.
Sacramento lost 110-107 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday on a last-minute deep three from Miami's point guard Tyler Herro with 0:02 remaining. The losing side was boosted by center Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
Speaking of close games: Orlando escaped with a win on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors by the margin of a single free throw, 130-129. Orlando can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who had 26 points and nine assists. Suggs had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Suggs' points were the most he has had all year.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Magic when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 114-110. Will Sacramento repeat their success, or does Orlando have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won nine out of their last 14 games against Orlando.
- Mar 26, 2022 - Sacramento 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Dec 08, 2021 - Sacramento 142 vs. Orlando 130
- Feb 12, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 27, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. Orlando 107
- Aug 02, 2020 - Orlando 132 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 13, 2020 - Orlando 114 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 07, 2019 - Sacramento 111 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 30, 2018 - Sacramento 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 09, 2018 - Sacramento 94 vs. Orlando 88
- Jan 23, 2018 - Sacramento 105 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2017 - Sacramento 120 vs. Orlando 115
- Nov 03, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 21, 2015 - Sacramento 97 vs. Orlando 91