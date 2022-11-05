Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Orlando

Current Records: Sacramento 2-5; Orlando 2-7

What to Know

This Saturday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per game. They will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Amway Center at 5 p.m. ET Saturday. The Orlando Magic will be strutting in after a victory while the Kings will be stumbling in from a loss.

Sacramento lost 110-107 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday on a last-minute deep three from Miami's point guard Tyler Herro with 0:02 remaining. The losing side was boosted by center Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Speaking of close games: Orlando escaped with a win on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors by the margin of a single free throw, 130-129. Orlando can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who had 26 points and nine assists. Suggs had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Suggs' points were the most he has had all year.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Kings came out on top in a nail-biter against the Magic when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 114-110. Will Sacramento repeat their success, or does Orlando have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won nine out of their last 14 games against Orlando.