Through 1 Quarter

We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as the Orlando Magic have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start despite kicking off as a 4.5-point underdog. After one quarter neither team has the game in the bag, but the Magic lead 27-24 over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Orlando has enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Jalen Suggs and power forward Wendell Carter Jr.. The former has nine points and three assists in addition to one block, while the latter has six points along with three boards and one block. Los Angeles hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer.

This is the first time Orlando has been ahead going into the second quarter in the past six games.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Orlando

Current Records: Los Angeles 22-23; Orlando 8-38

What to Know

The Orlando Magic haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Lakers since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Orlando will look to defend their home court against Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between the Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 123-110 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Orlando got a solid performance out of center Mo Bamba, who shot 7-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, falling 111-104. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Magic are now 8-38 while the Lakers sit at 22-23. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Orlando is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 101.7 on average. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $130.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 13 games against Orlando.

Injury Report for Orlando

Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

E'Twaun Moore: Out (Knee)

Michael Carter-Williams: Out (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (Knee)

R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles